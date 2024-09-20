Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENR. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.29 on Monday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $16,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 192.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 245,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Energizer by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,174,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,629,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

