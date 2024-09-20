Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAVA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.01.

Get Endava alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Endava

Endava Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

DAVA opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 64.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 223,964 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.