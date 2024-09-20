Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

