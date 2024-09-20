eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get eGain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGAN

eGain Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 90.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in eGain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in eGain by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in eGain by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.