e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $162.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.0 %

ELF stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

