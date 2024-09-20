Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Baird R W upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 863782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Get Doximity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Doximity

In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 19.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 4.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Doximity by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.