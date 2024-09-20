Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.18.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.77. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$137.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In other news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

