Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Target Price to GBX 1,185

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,235 ($16.31) to GBX 1,185 ($15.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($18.69) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
