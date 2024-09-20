Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Target Price to GBX 1,185

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,235 ($16.31) to GBX 1,185 ($15.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($18.69) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 909 ($12.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,024.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,044.38. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 822 ($10.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($17.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,330.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

