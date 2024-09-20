Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 156.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

