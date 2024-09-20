David Michael Chatyrbok Sells 3,000 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.65, for a total transaction of C$154,950.00.

TSE:NWC opened at C$50.05 on Friday. The North West Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.72 and a 1-year high of C$52.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.79.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3409536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. North West’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC raised their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

