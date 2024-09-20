David H. Devilliers III Sells 1,725 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FRP Price Performance
FRPH stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.16 million, a PE ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.47. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
