David H. Devilliers III Sells 1,725 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FRPH stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.16 million, a PE ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.47. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in FRP by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

