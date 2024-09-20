Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CRR.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -317.86%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
