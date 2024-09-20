CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR) Announces Dividend of $0.13

CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from CP High Yield Trend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
CP High Yield Trend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYTR opened at $22.15 on Friday. CP High Yield Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55.
About CP High Yield Trend ETF
