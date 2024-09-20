Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $238.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,277,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.