Citigroup Increases United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $55.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 3.3 %

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.01. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.