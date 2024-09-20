Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $644.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 257.8% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 71.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

