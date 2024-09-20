Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,215,000 after purchasing an additional 604,251 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,319 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

