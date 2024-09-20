Catriona Yale Sells 3,871 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $106,684.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

