Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $147,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

