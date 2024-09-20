Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

LINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lineage to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.63.

Get Lineage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LINE

Lineage Price Performance

Lineage Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LINE opened at $82.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.01. Lineage has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is currently -11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.