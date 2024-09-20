Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Calix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CALX

Calix Price Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Calix by 516.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 23.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 219,699 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 76,546 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.