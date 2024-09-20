Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) CEO Samuel Carl Davis Sells 3,914 Shares

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 3,914 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $10,606.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,385.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Carl Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Shares of BAER opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAER. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at $976,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

