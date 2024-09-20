BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Announces GBX 1.13 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance
BERI opened at GBX 115 ($1.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £141.15 million, a P/E ratio of 638.89 and a beta of 1.01. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.72.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources
