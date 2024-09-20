BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Announces GBX 1.13 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

BERI opened at GBX 115 ($1.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £141.15 million, a P/E ratio of 638.89 and a beta of 1.01. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.72.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

