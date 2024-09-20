Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £1,993.74 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough bought 28,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,993.74 ($2,633.74).

Ian McDonough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Ian McDonough bought 157,893 shares of Blackbird stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,343.09).

Blackbird Price Performance

Shares of Blackbird stock opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Blackbird plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.42 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.94 ($0.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

