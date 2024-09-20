Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bisalloy Steel Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Triple Witching: The Market’s Quarterly Rollercoaster
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Stocks Set to Benefit from Recent Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Autohome’s Dividend and Buyback Make It a Strong EV Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.