Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BISGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

