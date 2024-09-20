BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. HSBC raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.02 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

