BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.54.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $112.51 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 225.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

