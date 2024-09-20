BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.66.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

