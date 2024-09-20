Benchmark Begins Coverage on Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 2.32. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 608,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

