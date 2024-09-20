Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 15th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 16.5 %

Shares of BELFB opened at $80.93 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

