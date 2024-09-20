Barclays Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $125.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.44.

MRNA opened at $68.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Moderna by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

