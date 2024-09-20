Bank of America Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $115.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,563,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

