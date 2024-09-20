Bank of America Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $265.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $263.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.78.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $270.10. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Express by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 924.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $197,149,000 after buying an additional 768,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,910,000 after acquiring an additional 546,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

