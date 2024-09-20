Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMA. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $76.08.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

