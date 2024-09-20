Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.19.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692,859 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

