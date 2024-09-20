AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” by The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

AXA Stock Up 1.5 %

AXAHY stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. AXA has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

