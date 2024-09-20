Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $239.26 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $240.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -543.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 313.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

