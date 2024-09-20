Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $42.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. Bank of America increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Get Aramark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 139,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,141,000 after buying an additional 98,506 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after buying an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 681,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aramark by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 720,738 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.