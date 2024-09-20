Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $35.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.13.

AR stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 488.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,163 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 941,756 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

