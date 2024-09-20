Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $87.60

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

