Analysts Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) PT at C$13.89

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.89.
CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CMG
Insiders Place Their Bets
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
TSE CMG opened at C$11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.96. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a market cap of C$958.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3047322 earnings per share for the current year.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.