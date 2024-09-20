Analysts Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) PT at C$13.89

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.89.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $320,360. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE CMG opened at C$11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.96. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a market cap of C$958.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3047322 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.