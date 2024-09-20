Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $15.02 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

