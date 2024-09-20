Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.45.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

