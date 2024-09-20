Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.80.

Shares of AGI opened at C$27.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$28.66. The company has a market cap of C$11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.20.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.4766404 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$386,193.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,910 shares of company stock worth $2,060,405. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

