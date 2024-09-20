AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in August

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Trading Down 7.2 %
IDTVF opened at $31.26 on Friday. AB Industrivärden has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.
About AB Industrivärden (publ)
