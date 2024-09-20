2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. 2U has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $757,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 2U by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

