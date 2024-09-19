VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.12. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 406,683 shares in the company, valued at $272,477.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

