VF (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded VF to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VF from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Get VF alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VF

VF Price Performance

VF stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. VF’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VF

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of VF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1,754.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,951,000 after purchasing an additional 590,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.