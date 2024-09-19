Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 23rd

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 20th.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:EVTL opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Vertical Aerospace has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVTL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.