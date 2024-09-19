Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $61.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Unilever PLC (NYSE:ULGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $8,030,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,417,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE UL opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.