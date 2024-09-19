Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $61.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.
UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever
Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE UL opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
